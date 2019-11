Maharashtra Government formation: Shiv Sena will have its CM at any cost, says Sanjay Raut

Reacting to the BJP's announcement that it would not form government in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on November 10 said the party would install its chief minister at any cost.

"Maharashtra will have Sena's chief minister at any cost. Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday informed the party MLAs that Sena will have its chief minister," Raut told reporters.

The BJP on November 10 announced that it would not form government in Maharashtra in view of the ally Shiv Sena's stand to not join them in the efforts.

"How will BJP have its chief minister when they are not staking a claim to form government," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena has shifted most of its 56 MLAs to a hotel in suburban Malad, apparently to guard them against 'poaching' attempts. Sena chief Thackeray had held a meeting with his legislators at the hotel earlier in the day.