App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Government formation: Rajasthan, Chhattishgarh CMs meet Maha's new MLAs in Jaipur resort

The two leaders reached the resort late in the evening and had an over half-an-hour-long meeting with the legislators

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel met newly elected Congress MLAs of Maharashtra on Monday in a resort on Delhi Road here.

The two leaders reached the resort late in the evening and had an over half-an-hour-long meeting with the legislators.

The Maharashtra MLAs are staying here since Friday.

Close
After the two leaders left the resort, the MLAs too left for Gehlot's official residence in Civil Lines, where a dinner has been hosted by the chief minister in the honour of former President Pratibha Patil.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 11, 2019 08:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.