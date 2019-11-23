Maharashtra Government Formation: President's rule revoked in Maharashtra at 5.47 am

The Bharatiya Janata Pary-Nationalist Congress Party government took charge in Maharashtra on November 23 after the President's rule, imposed in the state a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am.

According to a Home Ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind issued the proclamation for revocation of the central rule this morning.

The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 am.

In a twist of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after the President's rule was revoked.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to the two leaders at Raj Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and BJP working president JP Nadda took to twitter to congratulated Fadnavis and Pawar. They expressed confidence in the development and welfare of Maharashtra.