Maharashtra government formation: President's Rule imposed in state as parties fail to furnish support

President Ram Nath Kovind, on November 12, approved Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's recommendation of imposing President's Rule in Maharashtra, which usually is stipulated for a period of six months. However, it can be withdrawn earlier.

Kovind signed the proclamation for imposition of central rule in Maharashtra, hours after the Union Cabinet recommended the same, News18 has reported.

The move came in the wake of the inability of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena to furnish support to form the government in the state, 20 days after the declaration of election results.

The NCP, which was invited to form the government in the state on November 11, was asked to stake claim today by 08:30 pm. However, reports have suggested that the party too sought an extension from the Governor.

Hectic parleys among the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have not been able to break the deadlock of government formation in Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Governor's decision to not extend the time given to the party, to prove their ability to form the government.