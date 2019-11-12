App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government formation: President's Rule imposed in state as parties fail to furnish support

The NCP, which was invited to form the government in the state on November 11, was asked to stake claim today by 08:30 pm. However, reports have suggested that the party too sought an extension from the Governor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind, on November 12, approved Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's recommendation of imposing President's Rule in Maharashtra, which usually is stipulated for a period of six months. However, it can be withdrawn earlier.

Kovind signed the proclamation for imposition of central rule in Maharashtra, hours after the Union Cabinet recommended the same, News18 has reported.

The move came in the wake of the inability of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena to furnish support to form the government in the state, 20 days after the declaration of election results.

The NCP, which was invited to form the government in the state on November 11, was asked to stake claim today by 08:30 pm. However, reports have suggested that the party too sought an extension from the Governor.

Close

Hectic parleys among the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have not been able to break the deadlock of government formation in Maharashtra.

related news

Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has moved the Supreme Court  challenging the Governor's decision to not extend the time given to the party, to prove their ability to form the government.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Congress #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Shiv Sena

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.