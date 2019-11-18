App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government formation: Political parties have to choose their path, says Sharad Pawar

The statement came amidst on-going deliberations between the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP over government formation in Maharashtra

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on November 18 said all the political parties seeking to stake claim in forming government in Maharashtra have to "choose their path."

The statement came amidst on-going deliberations between the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP over government formation in Maharashtra. Sena had reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for support after its alliance with the BJP collapsed.

"BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (the NCP) and the Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do our politics," he told reporters before the Winter Session of Parliament began.

Close

The statement came a day after the NCP held a meeting of its senior leaders at Pawar's residence in Pune.

related news

The saffron alliance had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.

Pre-poll allies Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 02:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home