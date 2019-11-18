Maharashtra government formation: Political parties have to choose their path, says Sharad Pawar

Ahead of his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on November 18 said all the political parties seeking to stake claim in forming government in Maharashtra have to "choose their path."

The statement came amidst on-going deliberations between the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP over government formation in Maharashtra. Sena had reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for support after its alliance with the BJP collapsed.

"BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (the NCP) and the Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do our politics," he told reporters before the Winter Session of Parliament began.

The statement came a day after the NCP held a meeting of its senior leaders at Pawar's residence in Pune.

The saffron alliance had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.