Maharashtra Government Formation: PM Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 23 via twitter congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra respectively.



Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

In a tweet, PM Modi expressed confidence that the two would work diligently for Maharashtra's development.

In a dramatic turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party's Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister early on Saturday morning, with Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to the two leaders at Raj Bhavan. President's Rule has been revoked in the state. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.