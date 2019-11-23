Maharashtra Government Formation: PM Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

In a tweet, PM Modi expressed confidence that the two would work diligently for Maharashtra's development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 23 via twitter congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra respectively.In a tweet, PM Modi expressed confidence that the two would work diligently for Maharashtra's development.
Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019
In a dramatic turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party's Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister early on Saturday morning, with Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy.