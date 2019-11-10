Maharashtra government formation: Governor asks Shiv Sena to indicate willingness to form govt

Hours after the BJP conveyed its inability to form the government in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on November 10 asked Shiv Sena, the second largest party, to "indicate willingness and ability" to form the government.

"Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today asked the leader of elected members of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra," Office of Maharashtra Governor said, according to news agency ANI.

"The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm," a Raj Bhavan official told news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, the BJP had conveyed to the Governor that the party was not in a condition to form government at this point.

The decision was taken at a core committee meet of the party. BJP's state chief, Chandrakant Patil, while addressing the media after party leaders' meeting with the Governor, said that the mandate during the Assembly elections was for the Mahayuti.

"But since Shiv Sena cannot join to form the government, we have conveyed to the Governor that we won't be able to form the government in Maharashtra," Patil had said.

"Now if the Shiv Sena wants to form a government along with Congress and NCP, we wish them the best," Patil had added.

Reacting to BJP's decision, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that the party would install its chief minister at any cost.