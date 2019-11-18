App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government formation: Discussed political situation in state, says Sharad Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi

When asked if the NCP and the Congress are indeed backing Sena, Pawar said they are "with everyone".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on November 18 said that in his meeting with interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he discussed the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra and that no other issue was discussed during the meeting.

"We have discussed in detail about Maharashtra's political situation... We did not speak about any other issue, but we will keep a watch on this situation. We will take into confidence senior leaders from both the parties and then we will decide on the further course of action," Pawar said. 

When asked about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statement that the party has 170 legislators backing them, Pawar said that he did not know where the party is getting the MLAs from.

Close

"I don't know about this 170 figure. You should have asked them (Shiv Sena)," Pawar said.

related news

Asked if he would rule out the NCP supporting the BJP in forming the government, Pawar evaded a direct reply and pointed out that the BJP was his party's major opponent in the Assembly polls.

"The BJP and Sena contested the polls jointly. Ask them why are they not forming the government," Pawar said.

Interestingly, Pawar also said that there was no discussion about the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) during the meeting. The NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have been discussing a CMP for government formation in Maharashtra.

When asked if the NCP and the Congress are indeed backing Sena, Pawar said they are "with everyone".

Earlier in the day, Pawar had said that all the political parties seeking to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra have to "choose their own paths".

Soon after the meeting between the two leaders ended, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted that during the meeting, it was decided that representatives from NCP and Congress will meet in Delhi "in a day or two" to discuss the way forward.

Congress and NCP leaders have held a series of meetings in the last few days to finalise modalities for a Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

The state was placed under President's Rule on November 12 after no party or alliance staked claim to form the government.

Pawar's meeting with the Sonia comes a day after the NCP's core committee held a meeting in Pune and resolved that the current President's Rule in Maharashtra should end and an "alternative government" should be formed.

The BJP-Sena saffron alliance had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. The Congress and NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively.

(With PTI inputs)



First Published on Nov 18, 2019 07:11 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Congress-NCP #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Sharad Pawar #Sonia Gandhi

