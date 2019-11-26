Maharashtra government formation: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after 3 days; here are other CMs with short stints

Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, three days after he was sworn in to the post in a hush-hush ceremony at Raj Bhavan on November 23.

Fadnavis' stint as a three-day CM might seem to be the shortest, but it actually is not— Jagdambika Pal trumps him on that distinction.

Pal held the shortest tenure as chief minister in Uttar Pradesh in 1998. After the Kalyan Singh government was dismissed, Pal was sworn in as the chief minister late at night on February 21, a decision that was reversed by the high court the next morning, leading him to be dubbed as "the one-day CM".

Next in line is Fadnavis' colleague from Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, who served as the CM of the state for more or less the same period of time. And, the circumstances, too, were more or less the same.

The 75-year-old leader was sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka on May 17. He resigned before facing a Supreme Court-mandated floor test, just three days after his swearing-in. Resigning within days, however, was not new for him: in 2007, too, Yediyurappa had resigned after helming the post for a mere eight days.

Then there was Satish Prasad Singh, who became the youngest chief minister of Bihar in 1978 but had to let go off his post after five days. He was made an interim chief minister for only five days from 28 January to 1 February in 1968.

BP Mandal, the man who succeeded Singh, too, could not last for a long time. Mandal had to resign after 31 days of being the CM.

Moving from west, down south, east India and to the north, Om Prakash Chautala in Haryana had served as the chief minister for a period of five days in July 1990 and for 14 days in 1991.

In Meghalaya, veteran Congress leader S C Marak remained in power only for 13 days in 1998.