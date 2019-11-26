Maharashtra government formation: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Chief Minister, says we don't have numbers

Days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis resigned from the post on November 26.

Fadnavis announced the development while addressing a press briefing, an hour after reports had suggested that his deputy, Ajit Pawar, also tendered his resignation.

Fadnavis said he will tender his resignation to the Governor after the press briefing.

Stating that the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, could not form the government since their ideologies were contrasting, Ajit Pawar had come forward with letter of support.

"Ajit Pawar came forward amid the logjam and gave us the letter of support. We formed government on that basis," Fadnavis said.

"Pawar has told us that he cannot continue as we don’t have the support. As he has resigned and we don’t have the numbers, we can’t run this government," Fadnavis added.

The Fadnavis-led BJP government took charge in Maharashtra on November 23 after the President's rule, imposed in the state about a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am.

Fadnavis and Pawar took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after the President's rule was revoked.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of India (SC) had ordered floor test for Fadnavis on November 27 to prove his majority in the House saying there is a "possibility of horse trading" in case of delay.

As a month has elapsed after the declaration of results of the Assembly elections it is "incumbent upon the court to protect the democratic values" for which "immediate floor test" is the "most effective mechanism" to curtail unlawful practices such as horse trading as well as to avoid uncertainty and to effectuate smooth running of democracy by ensuring a stable Government," the apex court said.

"This is the victory of the people of Maharashtra. They never had the numbers, and they wanted to keep the people of the state disillusioned. I would just like to say, Satyamev Jayate," NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto told Moneycontrol.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which claimed that it had the numbers, had been asking for Fadnavis' resignation stating that his government does not have the numbers.

Earlier on November 25, the tri-party alliance had paraded its legislators at Hotel Hyatt in Mumbai as a show of strength.

At the event, the MLAs had taken an oath to not fall prey to any inducements by the BJP.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, while addressing the joint meeting of the MLAs, had said that the BJP has tried unconstitutional ways to gain power in Goa and some other states.

"Maharashtra is not Goa and it is time to teach them a lesson," Pawar had said.