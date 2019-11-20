Maharashtra government formation: Congress-NCP might finalise contours of common minimum programme in meeting today

Top leaders from Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are scheduled to meet on November 20 to discuss the final contours of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) and are also likely to discuss "other aspects" of government formation, sources told Moneycontrol.

They did not, however, clarify on whether the "other aspects" also include details of portfolio allocation.

"There is pressure on the NCP and the Congress, both from within the state units and the people, for government formation. But we cannot go ahead without discussing certain things that are essential to all the parties involved," a source said. These things, sources said, will be discussed during the meeting today.

Stating that NCP chief Sharad Pawar's comments on November 18 do not bear any consequence on the government formation in Maharashtra, the sources said that a deal might, in fact, be stuck "before first week of December".

"We had decided that we will not set a fixed timeline and rush into things. We will weigh in every aspect before taking a final call on anything, and that is what we are doing. But it is likely that if all goes well, a final deal might come into place before the first week of December," another source said.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had earlier said that "a stable government" led by the Sena will be in place by December first week.

"There are certain internal processes of different parties— Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress— which are currently on. A Sena-Chief Minister-led government will assume office by the first week of December," Raut had said.

The Congress-NCP meet comes against the background of Pawar meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reportedly to apprise him about farmers' distress in Maharashtra.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has, meanwhile, called all the party's legislators to his residence Matoshree in Mumbai for a meeting on November 22.

While Sena legislators said that they have not been given any indication on the exact agenda of the meeting, two Sena legislators said that they have been asked to come prepared for staying back.