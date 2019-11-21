Maharashtra government formation: Congress, NCP agree on tri-party alliance, will talk to Shiv Sena next

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on November 21 said "there is complete unanimity" between the Congress and its alliance partner, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on all the issues and that the two parties will hold further discussions with Shiv Sena on November 22.

"Congress and NCP have completed our discussion on all issues. There is complete unanimity. We will move to Mumbai tomorrow and have a meeting with our pre-poll alliance partners. After that, we will have a discussion with the Shiv Sena," Chavan said while addressing the media after a joint meeting of the Congress and the NCP.

Stating that the Sena has been kept in the loop, Chavan said the Congress and the NCP will have a discussion with the party "formally" for the first time on November 22.

"Any announcement (regarding the power-sharing formula) will be done only after the meeting with Shiv Sena tomorrow," Chavan said.

Earlier, on November 20, after a marathon meeting between top leaders of the Congress and the NCP, Chavan had said that the two parties will be able to form a "strong and stable" government "at the earliest".

Chavan had said that the discussion between the two parties at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence had been "very positive".

"Congress-NCP together decided that we must give an alternate govt in Maharashtra. It is not possible without NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena coming together. We are trying our best to resolve all issues. We will provide alternate govt as soon as possible," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik had told news agency ANI.

Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Chavan, K C Venugopal and Balasaheb Thorat had attended the November 20 meeting.

Those representing the NCP included Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Malik.

Earlier in the day, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that a final decision regarding government formation will be taken "in a day or two".

"Yesterday's meeting was on Common Minimum Programme and leaders of the two parties (NCP and Congress) have said the deliberations were positive. In a day or two, the three parties will reach a consensus. Maharashtra will get a stable government led by Shiv Sena before December," Raut said.