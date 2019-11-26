Maharashtra government formation: CM Fadnavis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar resign; What next?

In a dramatic turn of events, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resigned on November 26, hours after his deputy Ajit Pawar stepped down.

The development came close on the heels of the Supreme Court ordering a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on November 25 by 5 pm.

In the press briefing, before he announced his resignation, Fadnavis said, "In the Assembly election, a clear majority was given to the Mahayuti and the BJP got the maximum number of seats. We contested with the Shiv Sena, but this mandate was for the BJP because the party won 70 percent seats out of all those we contested."

"They (Shiv Sena) were speaking to everyone, but not us. Time was running out. The Governor invited us. We did not have the numbers, so we did not form the government," he added.

The floor test scheduled for tomorrow was to check if Fadnavis had the support of the House. With him resigning, it remains to be seen if the floor test is warranted at all.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is expected to formally stake claim to form the government in the state. For now, the three parties are likely to elect a common leader in a meeting scheduled for this evening.

As of now, here’s how the numbers are stacked in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly:

BJP: 105Shiv Sena: 56NCP: 54 (including Ajit Pawar)Congress: 44

Independents: 13

The magic number in the 288-member Assembly is 145.