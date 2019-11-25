Maharashtra government formation: Cash registers ringing at hotels as resort politics intensifies ahead of floor test

Although a month-long power tussle in Maharashtra has led to an impasse, the situation has proven to be a boost for Mumbai’s hotels. This windfall comes after two quarters of below-par business for the sector, according to a report in The Times of India.

Soon after President’s Rule was imposed in the state on November 12, the parties started moving their MLAs to hotels so as to thwart any attempts of poaching.

The political storm intensified, with Devendra Fadnvis taking oath as the chief minister early on the morning of November 23 and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was appointed as his deputy. This, even as Sharad Pawar held parleys with the Congress and Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra.

Ahead of an impending floor test for Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to prove their majority, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine have moved their MLAs to various hotels across the city.

While the Sena lodged 55 of its MLAs in the newly opened Lemon Tree Premier hotel, the NCP has made arrangements for its MLAs at Grand Hyatt; the Congress has put up 44 of its MLAs at JW Marriott.

Earlier Sena MLAs were lodged at The Lalit, while NCP legislators were at The Renaissance.

The check-ins were recorded over the weekend, when business hotels typically witness lukewarm demand from corporate guests. In addition, the business for luxury hotels has also increased as the parties had to pay heed to the MLAs’ complaints over sharing of rooms in smaller hotels.

Param Kannampilly, MD, Concept Hospitality, which operates The Fern chain, told the newspaper, “Some hotels have had some unexpected business, which is very good.”