Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Government Formation: Amit Shah expresses confidence in state development

Shah tweeted his congratulation to Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Amit Shah
Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on November 23 expressed confidence that the new Maharashtra government under Devendra Fadnavis, will scale new heights of development.

Shah tweeted his congratulation to Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister, after the oath-taking ceremony.

"Hearty congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks as Deputy Chief Minister of the state," he said.

Adding: "I am confident that this government will be continuously committed to the development and welfare of Maharashtra and will set new standards of progress in the state," Shah tweeted.

BJP working president JP Nadda also congratulated Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

"I Congratulate @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am sure that under the guidance of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji, BJP-NCP Gov will take Maharashtra to newer heights," Nadda's tweet read.

First Published on Nov 23, 2019 09:20 am

tags #Amit Shah #maharashtra government formation #Politics

