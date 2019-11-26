Maharashtra government formation | Ajit Pawar resigns as Deputy Chief Minister: Reports

Days after he was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, NCP's Ajit Pawar on November 26 tendered his resignation from the post, news reports suggested.

The resignation comes an hour before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is slated to address a press conference.

Reports had earlier suggested that a battery of NCP leaders had held meetings with Pawar to convince him to come back to the party fold after he was sworn in as the Deputy CM in a hush-hush ceremony on November 23.

The Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government took charge in Maharashtra on November 23 after the President's rule, imposed in the state about a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am.

Fadnavis and Pawar took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after the President's rule was revoked.

Reacting to development, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Pawar has resigned and that he is "with us".

Congress spokesperson and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee member, Sachin Sawant, told Moneycontrol that the resignation has "proved how unethical a party BJP is".

"This government is not in majority, which has been proved now after the resignation of Ajit Pawar. Now it is proved how unethical a party BJP is. That party can go to any lengths to grab power and that has been revealed in front of the people now," Sawant said.

"They (BJP) wanted to grab power through unethical means in the dark of the night. They grabbed power by any means. But the way they grabbed power, in hush hush manner, they have to leave it now in the same manner. We demand that the CM should resign now," Sawant added.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of India (SC) ordered a floor test for Fadnavis on November 27 to prove his majority in the House, saying there is a "possibility of horse trading" in case of delay.

As a month has elapsed after the declaration of results of the Assembly elections it is "incumbent upon the court to protect the democratic values" for which "immediate floor test" is the "most effective mechanism" to curtail unlawful practices such as horse trading as well as to avoid uncertainty and to effectuate smooth running of democracy by ensuring a stable Government," the apex court said.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which claimed that it had the numbers, had been asking for Fadnavis' resignation stating that his government does not have the numbers.