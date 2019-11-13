Maharashtra government formation: Ahmed Patel, Uddhav Thackeray discuss common minimum programme

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel had a telephonic conversation with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and they spoke about a common minimum programme that can be adopted by the three parties, sources told Moneycontrol.

The conversation happened during the November 12 NCP-Congress meet in Mumbai, where senior leaders from both the parties were present.

"While the common minimum programme has not yet been fully finalised, Patel and Thackeray spoke briefly about it, and Patel also said the Congress has given in-principle approval to the alliance between the parties," a Congress source, aware of the developments during the meeting, said.

Another source said the programme consists of economic and agrarian issues in Maharashtra, but it will be expanded gradually to other topics as well.

"The other thing that was discussed during the meeting was that the President's Rule can be converted to our advantage, because now we don't have a deadline to discuss the issues and come to a conclusion," the first source said, referring to the six-month period for which the President's Rule is applicable.

"However, if the President's Rule was not applied, we would have in all likelihood extended our support to Shiv Sena today itself to stake claim to the government," the source said.

During his press conference after meeting his legislators, lodged at a resort in Mumbai, Thackeray had made a similar statement.

"The Governor is so kind that instead of 48 hours, he gave us six months. In these six months, we will formulate a common minimum programme," Thackeray had said.

During their press briefing after the joint meeting, senior Congress and NCP leaders had said the two parties discussed the "nitty gritty" of a "possible common minimum programme to ensure that the government functions smoothly".

The Sena had on November 11 suffered a setback in its efforts to cobble up a non-BJP government in Maharashtra with the Congress at the last moment announcing its decision to hold more talks with ally NCP on supporting the Thackeray-led party.