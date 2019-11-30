App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra floor test: Nana Patole to be Congress candidate for Speaker's election

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government will face floor test today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress candidate Nana Patole
Congress MLA Nana Patole will be the party's candidate for the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's election, sources said on November30. Patole represents the Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha.

"Patole will be our candidate for the Speaker's election," a senior Congress leader told PTI.

Election for the post of Speaker will be held on Sunday.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government will face floor test on Saturday later in the day.

First Published on Nov 30, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Uddhav Thackeray

