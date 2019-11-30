Maharashtra floor test: Nana Patole to be Congress candidate for Speaker's election

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government will face floor test today.
Congress MLA Nana Patole will be the party's candidate for the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's election, sources said on November30. Patole represents the Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha.
"Patole will be our candidate for the Speaker's election," a senior Congress leader told PTI.
Election for the post of Speaker will be held on Sunday.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led government will face floor test on Saturday later in the day.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 30, 2019 12:10 pm