you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Election Result | After Assembly poll performance, Opposition hopes for revival

Calling the election result a 'silent revolution', a Congress leader said the mandate showed that people are going back to basics

Atharva Pandit @AtharvaPandit3
File image: Twitter/@INCMaharashtra
File image: Twitter/@INCMaharashtra

After improving their performance in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are hoping for a revival in state politics.

According to leaders from both Congress and NCP, the people have 'instructed' the parties to play the role of a strong Opposition, and that is what they are planning to do.

"The people have elected stalwarts like former chief ministers Prithivraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan to the Assembly. They obviously want us to play the role of a strong Opposition, and that is what we plan on doing," Congress leader Atul Londhe told Moneycontrol.

Another Congress leader in Maharashtra said the arrogance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has led to the fall in its seat share, and the subsequent tussle with its ally, the Shiv Sena.

"This arrogance of the BJP will be checked in the Assembly by our leaders. In the past five years, these people could get away with any lie and rhetoric, but we won't allow that to happen now," the Congress leader said.

While the parties haven't decided yet on a long-term strategy, functionaries say the presence of  a large number of veteran leaders within the Assembly would help the party on the outside, including quelling high-profile defections.

"On the ground, this result has revived functionaries and workers, and leaders who had become disillusioned are now looking purposeful," the second Congress leader said.

Calling the election result a 'silent revolution', Londhe said the mandate showed that people are going back to basics, and things like economy matter more than the BJP's rhetoric on Pakistan and Article 370. On Congress considering an alliance with Shiv Sena, Londhe said a proposal has to come from Sena's side.

"Without a proposal, we cannot go ahead because we will then have to internally discuss it, and also discuss things with the central leadership and our partner, the NCP. As of today, the Sena hasn't sent us any proposal," Londhe said.

The Congress managed to win 44 seats while the NCP won 54 seats. While for Congress, that is only a marginal increase from the 42 seats it had won in 2014, the NCP managed to increase its tally by 13 seats.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

