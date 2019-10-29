Maharashtra Election Result | After Assembly poll performance, Opposition hopes for revival

After improving their performance in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are hoping for a revival in state politics.

According to leaders from both Congress and NCP, the people have 'instructed' the parties to play the role of a strong Opposition, and that is what they are planning to do.

"The people have elected stalwarts like former chief ministers Prithivraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan to the Assembly. They obviously want us to play the role of a strong Opposition, and that is what we plan on doing," Congress leader Atul Londhe told Moneycontrol.

Another Congress leader in Maharashtra said the arrogance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has led to the fall in its seat share, and the subsequent tussle with its ally, the Shiv Sena.

"This arrogance of the BJP will be checked in the Assembly by our leaders. In the past five years, these people could get away with any lie and rhetoric, but we won't allow that to happen now," the Congress leader said.

While the parties haven't decided yet on a long-term strategy, functionaries say the presence of a large number of veteran leaders within the Assembly would help the party on the outside, including quelling high-profile defections.

"On the ground, this result has revived functionaries and workers, and leaders who had become disillusioned are now looking purposeful," the second Congress leader said.

Calling the election result a 'silent revolution', Londhe said the mandate showed that people are going back to basics, and things like economy matter more than the BJP's rhetoric on Pakistan and Article 370. On Congress considering an alliance with Shiv Sena, Londhe said a proposal has to come from Sena's side.

"Without a proposal, we cannot go ahead because we will then have to internally discuss it, and also discuss things with the central leadership and our partner, the NCP. As of today, the Sena hasn't sent us any proposal," Londhe said.