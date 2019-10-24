Maharashtra Election Result | '50-50 agreement' with BJP must be followed, says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on October 24 said the party and its alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would take a decision regarding the chief ministerial candidate after discussing the "50-50" arrangement sealed ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in February.

When asked who will become Maharashtra’s chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray said: "Who will be the CM? It’s a good question. The 50-50 formula was decided. Discussions should be held and then it should be decided that who would be the Chief Minister (of Maharashtra)".

Speaking to the media, Uddhav Thackeray has said that there should be no doubt about who has received the people’s mandate.

The BJP had won or was leading on 101 seats and Sena on 57 seats out of the total 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra as counting was underway for the state polls.

While the two parties can form the government comfortably, the BJP fell short of its target of reaching near the half-way mark on its own, giving more leverage to the Sena.

Stating that he wants to take his party forward, Thackeray said a 50-50 arrangement had been pre-decided and that both parties should adhere to that in letter and spirit.

While announcing the seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Saba polls, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said the two parties have decided on a 50-50 arrangement for the Assembly polls.