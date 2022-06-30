Maharashtra News | Eknath Shinde takes oath as chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was administered oath as deputy chief minister by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the event held at Governor's house.

This comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit as chief minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after losing most of the lawmakers due to the Shiv Sena rebellion spearheaded by Shinde.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis, 51, had announced that Shinde, 58, will be the chief minister. He also said he will not be part of the government but barely an hour before the scheduled swearing-in, BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Fadnavis has agreed to be the deputy chief minister in the new Shinde-led dispensation of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis has been Maharashtra CM twice.

With 106 MLAs, the BJP is the single largest party in the 287-member Maharashtra assembly. The Eknath Shinde camp has about 39 MLAs who will be part of the government, apart from independents and smaller parties. The halfway mark to form a government in the 287-member Maharashtra assembly is 144.

Thackeray quit as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday, shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that he must prove his majority. The Shiv Sena chief was left with about 13 MLAs after the revolt by Shinde that started about a week ago.

Shinde and his group of rebels first moved from Mumbai to Gujarat's Surat before flying to Assam's Guwahati in chartered flights. The group landed in Goa on Wednesday evening. Shinde returned to Mumbai today while the other MLAs are still in Goa.

Shinde's rebellion, that followed hectic political activities and even reached to the top court, eventually led to downfall of ruling alliance, comprising Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress, with the resignation of CM Uddhav Thackeray on June 29.

Born in 1964, Shinde hails from the Maratha community and is said to have left education early to make a living. However, after becoming the minister in the BJP-Shiv Sena government in 2014, Shinde resumed his studies and graduated in education from Yashvantrao Chavan Open University, Maharashtra.

Shinde came under the influence of Shiv Sena supremo, late Bal Thackeray, and Shiv Sena's Thane district chief Anand Dighe while doing odd jobs and eventually joined Shiv Sena in the 1980s.

Shinde started his political career in 1997 when he was elected to Thane Municipal Corporation as corporator for the first time. In 2001, he became leader of the house in Thane Municipal Corporation and was elected to Thane Municipal Corporation for the second time in 2002.