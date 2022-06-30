English
    Maharashtra | Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde as his deputy today

    Fadnavis and Shinde are expected to meet the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and stake claim to power soon, the sources said.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 30, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
    Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (File image)

    Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (File image)


    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis is all set to be sworn as new chief minister of Maharashtra at 7 :30 pm today, according to the sources. Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will also be sworn in as deputy chief minister, they said.

    This comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit as chief minister after losing most of the lawmakers due to the Shiv Sena rebellion spearheaded by Shinde.

    Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to power soon. With 106 MLAs, the BJP is the single largest party in the 287-member Maharashtra assembly. The Eknath Shinde camp has about 39 MLAs who will be part of the government, apart from independents and smaller parties. The halfway mark to form a government in the 287-member Maharashtra assembly is 144.

    Only Fadnavis and Shinde will be sworn in today. The other ministers will be sworn in later.

    Thackeray quite as Maharashtra Chief Minister yesterday, shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that he must prove his majority. The Shiv Sena chief was left with about 13 MLAs after the revolt by Shinde that started about a week ago. Shinde and a group of rebels first moved to Gujarat's Surat before flying to Assam's Guwahati in chartered flights. The group landed in Goa on Wednesday evening.

    As Leader of the Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis is set to stake claim to the chief minister's post for the third time. He was chief minister in 2014 and in 2019 was CM for just three days.
