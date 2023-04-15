 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra court grants Rahul Gandhi permanent exemption from appearance in defamation case

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

The Surat court had on March 23 sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his why all thieves have Modi surname remarks.

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday granted a permanent exemption to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from appearing before it in a defamation case filed against him by a Rashtriya Sawyamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary.

Bhiwandi First Class Judicial Magistrate C Wadikar who heard Gandhis application filed through his counsel Narayan Iyer observed that the Congress leader deserves a permanent exemption.

The magistrate also set June 3 for recording evidence in the defamation suit filed by local RSS worker Rajesh Kunte.

Kunte had in 2014 filed a private complaint before the Bhiwandi magistrate's court after watching Gandhi's speech where he allegedly accused the RSS of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. Kunte claimed this statement slandered the reputation of the RSS.