Last Updated : Jan 26, 2019 06:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Congress leader slams BJP minister's remarks on Priyanka Gandhi

PTI
Whatsapp

Senior Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan on January 26 slammed BJP leader Vinod Narain Jha's comments on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said his "cheap" mentality was coming to the fore as the party was set to lose Lok Sabha polls.

The former Maharashtra minister also said the BJP is "nervous" over Priyanka's formal entry in politics and that she will help bring the Congress back to power in 2019.

"BJP leaders are resorting to using cheap language against the Gandhi family and Priyanka ji as they know that promises made by them are unfulfilled and the Narendra Modi government's policy decisions have immensely hurt the economy and the common man," he claimed.

He added that, for many years, Congress workers and office bearers were demanding that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra enter active politics.

"She is a good orator and her personality will boost the image of Congress and bring it to power in 2019 elections. Due to her appointment, the morale of Congress party workers and office bearers is very high. This is evident from the nervousness of the BJP," he said.

BJP leader and Bihar minister Vinod Narain Jha on January 25 said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has no other quality except being "very beautiful" and the Congress should remember that beauty does not garner votes.

The BJP had sought to distance itself from Jha's comments with national spokesperson Sambit Patra saying in New Delhi that his party clearly believes that everybody, be it women or any other section of the society, should be respected in politics.

"Except for being beautiful, I see no quality that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may be credited with. Nature has showered its bounty on her. But the Congress should remember that beauty does not garner votes. She is also a novice and her husband faces serious corruption charges," Jha had said.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 06:03 pm

tags #India #Politics

