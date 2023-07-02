English
    Maharashtra Congress calls meet of legislators on July 4 amid NCP split, Ajit Pawar's entry in Shinde govt

    The Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena and the NCP have now seen splits in the last one year.

    PTI
    July 02, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST
    Ajit Pawar inducted as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government. (PTI)

    The Maharashtra Congress has convened a meeting of its legislators on Tuesday in view of the developments in the state that saw a split in the Nationalist Congress Party and Ajit Pawar being inducted as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government.

    The meeting has been convened by Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat.

    The Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena and the NCP have now seen splits in the last one year.

    The Sena split in June last year after a rebellion by Shinde, who became CM with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    PTI
