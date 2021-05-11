Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray writes to PM Modi appealing for Maratha reservation

After the Supreme Court struck down the Maratha reservation quota last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing for help.

After the Supreme Court struck down the Maratha reservation quota last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing for help. The letter requests for reservation for Marathas in jobs and education through inclusion into the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC).

Additionally, a delegation led by CM Thackeray also met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and handed over a letter addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting the Central government to take steps to provide reservation for the Maratha community, reported Free Press Journal.

In his letter, Mr Thackeray requested that the Maratha community under SEBC be able to claim reservation in education and public employment, at least to the extent of 12% and 13% respectively, according to NDTV.

Thackeray had called the apex court's decision unfortunate but had assured that he will appeal to the Centre to ensure the quota. Last week, on May 8, the Maharashtra government had set up a committee under a retired judge to study the Supreme Court order.

State minister Ashok Chavan who heads the state government's subcommittee on Maratha reservation, said the panel will study the SC judgement, which runs into over 500 pages, in detail and then submit a report in 15 days, after which a decision on filing a review petition will be taken by the state government.

He also said Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte will take stock of the pending Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) recruitment process in every department, adding that the SC had upheld recruitments till September 9, 2020.

"The entire process comprises selection and recruitment. The CS will review this process. The state is positively considering giving justice to SEBC candidates affected by the court decision, and the future course of action will be based on the CS report," he added.

The apex court on May 4 struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming the statute as "unconstitutional", and also refused to refer the 1992 Mandal judgement, setting a 50 percent cap on the reservation, to a larger bench for reconsideration.

The Centre had supported the Maratha quota when the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis government allowed it to the politically influential community after their escalating protests. The Centre had maintained that states can grant reservation and their decision is constitutional.

The Bombay High Court had upheld the Maratha quota too, but its decision was put on hold by the Supreme Court last year.