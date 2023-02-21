 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls national executive meeting of Shiv Sena

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

The meeting will be attended by MLAs, MPs and other Shiv Sena leaders who have been working with Shinde since he broke away from the party led by Uddhav Thackeray, a close aide of the CM said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will on Tuesday hold the national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena, days after the Election Commission recognised his faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it.

The meeting will be attended by MLAs, MPs and other Shiv Sena leaders who have been working with Shinde since he broke away from the party led by Uddhav Thackeray, a close aide of the CM said.

"This would be the first party-level meeting to be chaired by CM Shinde, after the Election Commission's decision that the name Shiv Sena and its poll symbol will remain with the Shinde camp," he said.

"Some decisions could be expected such as appointment of the new executive committee," he added.