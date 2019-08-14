App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to resume mass outreach campaign from August 21

Fadnavis earlier started his mass contact programme from Amravati in Vidarbha region on August 1, ahead of the state Assembly polls due in September-October.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will next week resume his 'Maha Janadesh Yatra', which he suspended in view of the floods battering parts of the state, a BJP functionary said on August 14.

Fadnavis earlier started his mass contact programme from Amravati in Vidarbha region on August 1, ahead of the state Assembly polls due in September-October.

However, he suspended it on August 6 after facing flak from the opposition for carrying on with the campaign despite rains wrecking havoc in many parts of the state.

Close

"The chief minister will resume his campaign from August 21," said BJP leader Sujitsingh Thakur, who is in- charge of organising the yatra.

related news

Earlier, the first phase of the yatra, covering Vidarbha region and Nandurbar in North Maharashtra, was supposed to be completed by August 9.

As per the new plan, Kolhapur, Pune, Sangli, Satara have been omitted from Fadnavis' campaign, Thakur said.

"The second phase of the programme was earlier supposed to start from August 17, which has now been changed to August 21," he added.

Fadnavis earlier said his 'Maha Janadesh Yatra (mega mandate march) is aimed at giving an account to people of the state what the BJP-led government did in last five years.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 12:36 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.