App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets Amit Shah in Delhi, says need to form govt at earliest

Fadnavis reached here on Monday morning to meet Shah, also the BJP president, party insiders said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There is need to form a government in Maharashtra at the earliest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena continue their tussle over government formation in the state, Fadnavis reached here on Monday morning to meet Shah, also the BJP president at his residence, party insiders said.

"There is need to form the government in Maharashtra at the earliest... I am sure, I am confident that the government will be formed," Fadnavis told reporters after the meeting.

Close

He later met BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav who was in charge of elections in Maharashtra.

related news

Unlike the last assembly elections, the BJP and the Shiv Sena this time fought elections in alliance with each other. The BJP won 105 seats and the Shiv Sena 56.

The two parties are caught in a stalemate over the chief minister's post, with the Sena demanding an equal division of the top post's tenure and the BJP rejecting it.

However, officially Fadnavis met Shah to seek more help from the centre for a package for Maharashtra's farmers whose crops have been affected by unseasonal rains.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Delhi #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Maharashtra CM #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.