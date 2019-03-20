App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra citizens lodge 400 poll code violation complaints via app

Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will be held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 while results will be declared on May 23.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Maharashtra chief electoral office has received as many as 400 complaints of violation of the model code of conduct through its app cVIGIL, an official said on March 20.

The Election Commission in July last year launched the Android-based mobile application, using which a person can secretly send to it geo-tagged videos and photos of illegal money being distributed or a hate speech being made during polls.

The application called 'cVIGIL', which stands for "citizens' vigil", is available on Google Play Store.

The model code of conduct for next month's Lok Sabha polls came into effect on March 10 and most of the complaints were received by the state election office after that, the official said.

related news

"Around 400 complaints have been received through cVIGIL across Maharashtra. The local team gets an alert once the complaint is lodged and our people reach the spot and verify the details. If the complaint is valid, we record the details and initiate an enquiry," he said.

He said the maximum number of 85 complaints were received from Pune, followed by Thane-61, Solapur-44, Mumbai suburban-40, Mumbai city-39 and Nagpur-26.

Most of the complaints were pertaining to banners put up without permission, the official said.

"There are no complaints so far of comments inciting violence or casteist remarks as hardly any public rallies have been held in the state," he said.

Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will be held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 while results will be declared on May 23.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 10:32 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

In Setback to NCP, Former Maharashtra MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil Joins ...

Why Not Arrange Pick-up? Amid Rising Lion Deaths, EC's Setup for Lone ...

Shares of Crisis-hit Jet Airways Tumble 7 Per Cent After Airline Groun ...

After ‘Betrayal’, Gujarat’s Karadiya Rajputs Vow to ‘Teach BJP ...

JEE Main 2019 Admit Card for April Exam to Release Today at jeemain.ni ...

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Suspended Due to Inclement ...

Clashes Break Out At Priyanka Gandhi's Varanasi Rally, Congress Blames ...

How Does Euro 2020 Qualifying Work?

India Hints it May Boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for Second Time

Hiccups for BJP in Northeast, senior leaders resign and switch sides

BJP drops all sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, to field fresh Lok Sabha ...

US to begin accepting H1B visa applications for next fiscal year from ...

Arun Jaitley dubs '108 purported economists' as compulsive contrarians

Economists raise concerns over India's slowdown with RBI governor

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,500; realty, ...

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Auto sector showing signs of slowdown, says Tata MF

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractica ...

Mindtree spurns a dubious lover in L&T, but do not rule out an arrange ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Inshallah: Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on casting Salman Khan, Alia ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...

Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Varun Dhawan shows his 'First Class' dance on a ...

Holi 2019: Here's a list of new Holi songs to add to your jukebox

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor tops the fashion chart in a larger ...

IPL 2019: Sunil Chhetri pays a special visit to Virat Kohli and his RC ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.