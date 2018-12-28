Maharashtra: BJP, Shiv Sena oppose plan to build abattoir in Bhiwandi

BJP and Shiv Sena corporators opposed a proposal to construct an abattoir at a cost of Rs 20 crore in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district.

A delegation of leaders from the BJP, Sena and other organisations on December 27 met Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Commissioner Manohar Hire and submitted a memorandum opposing the move.

Commissioner Hire assured the delegation that the issue would be kept in abeyance till consensus is reached among all parties on how to move forward.

Bhiwandi, a powerloom town, has been a communally sensitive area with an almost equal proportion of Hindus and Muslims.

In late 1983, plans by a private firm to construct an abattoir near Sawande village in the township were met with large scale protests, resulting in widespread rioting and arson.

Subsequent police firing led to the death of four persons.