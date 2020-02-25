App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra BJP protests against govt in state over farm loan waiver

Speaking to reporters outside the Legislature building here, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the protests will continue till the cultivators get justice.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Accusing the Maharashtra government of not keeping the loan waiver promise made to farmers, the BJP staged protests in parts of the state on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters outside the Legislature building here, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the protests will continue till the cultivators get justice.

Protests were being staged by the BJP outside tehsil offices in the state, he said.

Close

Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil and former state finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar took part in a protest over the issue at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

related news

A BJP delegation will raise the issue with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari later in the evening, Fadnavis said.

"There are 1.45 crore farmers. But the government has released a list of only 15,000 farmers (for grant of loan waiver)," the former chief minister said.

He claimed that not even 25 per cent of farmers in are part of the list.

"We are trying to raise the issues concerning farmers before the government. Our struggle against the government will continue till the farmers get justice inside the House and outside it as well," he said.

He also said that more than 50,000 farmers from Kolhapur district have written a letter to Koshyari, alleging false loan waiver promise.

The letter will be submitted to the governor in the evening, the BJP leader said.

The Maharashtra Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned for the day after pandemonium over the farm loan waiver issue.

The state government on Monday released the first list of 15,358 beneficiaries of the farm loan waiver scheme.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar interacted via video conferencing with some farmers whose bank accounts were credited with funds.

"Under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver scheme, 34,83,908 farmer accounts have been identified," said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Thackeray said the scheme's implementation has been done within 60 days of its announcement, and credited the state machinery for the speedy execution.

The scheme to write off debts of farmers whose crop loan outstanding is up to Rs two lakh till September 30, 2019, was announced by the chief minister in December last year, after he took charge of the coalition government.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 02:15 pm

tags #BJP government #Economy #farmers #India #loan waiver #Politics

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.