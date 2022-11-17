 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra: Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in Akola, Rahul Gandhi interacts with locals

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi waved at the crowd gathered on the route and interacted with locals.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed on Thursday morning in Maharashtra's Akola district after a night halt at a factory.

He will address a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

It is the 71st day of the foot march, which began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu, and the 11th day of its Maharashtra leg.

On Thursday, the yatra began at 6 am from Patur after a night halt at a ginning pressing factory.

It will proceed to Balapur in the evening and reach Shegaon in Buldhana district on Friday morning.