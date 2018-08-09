App
Aug 09, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra bandh LIVE: Police resort to lathi charge, use tear gas shells to disperse protesters in Pune

Maratha agitators are observing protests across Maharashtra today demanding reservations.

highlights

  • Aug 09, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Lathi charge in Pune's Chandni Chowk

    In the ongoing Maratha agitation, police had to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the protestors in Pune's Chandni Chowk.

    The pro-quota Marathas had called for a state-wide bandh to demand reservation. Internet services have been suspended in seven rural tehsils of Pune district. (News18)

  • Aug 09, 03:54 PM (IST)

    Update: In Nagpur, protesters tried to block the Mankapur Ring Road. They also attempted to stop a train but after the Railway Protection Force intervened, they couldn't succeed. (News18)

  • Aug 09, 03:52 PM (IST)

    Protestors vandalise offices in Pune

    Agitation in Maharashtra turned violent as protestors enter offices of IT companies in Hinjewadi and Kothrud located in Pune. Protestors pelted stones and asked employees to leave, reports News18.

  • Aug 09, 01:36 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 01:35 PM (IST)

    There is complete bandh in Hinjewadi village which is home to Rajiv Gandhi IT park. All shops and offices are closed in the village except those of essential services like medical shops, clinics and hospitals, The Times of India has reported.

  • Aug 09, 01:28 PM (IST)

    Additional personnel have been deployed in Aurangabad, as the district witnessed violent protests during the last agitation,The Indian Express reported. 

    “These districts are the most sensitive and have witnessed sporadic violent protests since July 19. A decision has been taken to provide additional security cover in these areas. We have requested the Centre for additional forces, which would be deployed along with state forces in these sensitive areas,” a senior official from the DGP office was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. In the agitation last month, a 27-year- old protester had jumped to his death in Godavari river near Aurangabad.

  • Aug 09, 01:26 PM (IST)

     Protests turn violent in Solapur as protestors pelt stones on shops. Heavy police deployment seen in the area, CNN-News18 has reported.

  • Aug 09, 12:51 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 12:36 PM (IST)

    ​Mr Jadhavrao also alleged that Fadnavis was talking to only a handful of Marathas and trying to create confusion within the community, NDTV has reported.

    "Fadnavis should give a time-bound programme for giving quota to the community on his letterhead and we will withdraw our agitation," he said.

  • Aug 09, 12:36 PM (IST)

    Sakal Maratha Samaj leader Jadhavrao said, "We are also making an appeal to the Maratha youths to stay away from violence. We will not indulge in any aggressive protest and there will be no damage to public properties", NDTV has reported.

    We have given a call for a peaceful agitation. We have no intention to cause a contempt of court. The coordinators of Maratha morcha from Navi Mumbai can participate in the agitation in Mumbai," Mr Jadhavrao said yesterday.

  • Aug 09, 12:30 PM (IST)

    Agitators hold a sit-in protest outside Sharad Pawar's residence

    Agitators are holding a sit-in protest outside the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati today.

    Earlier in the week, NCP president Sharad Pawar had said at a book release function in Pune,"The reservation for SC, ST and OBC (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class) should not be touched," CNN-News18 has reported.

  • Aug 09, 12:25 PM (IST)

    The Bombay High Court had appealed to members of the Maratha community on Tuesday to refrain from resorting to violence or committing suicide over their demand for reservation in government jobs and education.

    – PTI

  • Aug 09, 12:17 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 12:03 PM (IST)

    "It will be a state-wide bandh, excluding Navi Mumbai. All the essential services, schools and colleges have been excluded from the bandh," Amol Jadhavrao, a leader of Sakal Maratha Samaj, NDTV has reported.

    "Due to some sensitive issues, we have decided not to observe bandh in Navi Mumbai," he said.

  • Aug 09, 12:01 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 11:33 AM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 11:22 AM (IST)

    The government has deployed six companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF), one company each of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) at sensitive locations – PTI

  • Aug 09, 11:21 AM (IST)

    Protestors have gathered outside collector’s office in Bandra to carry out protests – media reports. 

  • Aug 09, 11:12 AM (IST)

    Unique protest by Maratha community in Maharashtra. Protestors distribute rose flowers to shopkeepers asking them to shut their shops, CNN-News18 has reported

  • Aug 09, 11:05 AM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 11:02 AM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 10:47 AM (IST)

    Internet services have been suspended in 7 tehsils of Pune: Shirur, Khed, Baramati, Junnar, Maval, Daund and Bhor, as a precautionary measure, The Economic Times has reported. 

  • Aug 09, 10:43 AM (IST)

    Fadnavis had sought time until November 15 to take steps for reservation for the Maratha community

    The 'bandh' is being organised despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurances that his government was working on providing reservation to Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions, one that is legally sustainable. Fadnavis had sought time till November to take steps with regard to the quota.

    Senior state minister Chandrakant Patil said yesterday that "nothing can be done" on their demand till November 15.

    – PTI

  • Aug 09, 10:39 AM (IST)

    Shiv Sena MLA from Kolhapur, Prakash Abitkar, claimed last night that he had sought permission of the state Assembly Speaker to hold an agitation in the Vidhan Bhawan premises in Mumbai today to extend support to the Maratha community's demand for reservation. However, it was not clear whether he was granted the permission. – PTI

  • Aug 09, 10:38 AM (IST)

    Even though Navi Mumbai has been excluded from the bandh, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the densely populated township has decided to remain shut today. – PTI

  • Aug 09, 10:37 AM (IST)

    Protesters halted buses and other vehicles on roads in Latur, Jalna, Solapur and Buldhana districts, officials said – PTI

  • Aug 09, 10:35 AM (IST)

    Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella body of Maratha groups, has called for a 'bandh' today across Maharashtra, except Navi Mumbai which had witnessed large-scale violence last month during protests by the community. This Blog will track the agitation LIVE today.

