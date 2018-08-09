Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: Internet services suspended in parts of Marathwada, Pune

Live now
Aug 09, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The government has deployed six companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF), one company each of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) at sensitive locations – PTI
Protestors have gathered outside collector’s office in Bandra to carry out protests – media reports.
Unique protest by Maratha community in Maharashtra. Protestors distribute rose flowers to shopkeepers asking them to shut their shops, CNN-News18 has reported
Internet services have been suspended in 7 tehsils of Pune: Shirur, Khed, Baramati, Junnar, Maval, Daund and Bhor, as a precautionary measure, The Economic Times has reported.
Maharashtra bandh: Here's why Maratha community is protesting today
Agitating Maratha leaders have called for a statewide shutdown in Maharashtra on Thursday from 8 am to 6 pm. The peaceful protest will be held across the state except in Navi Mumbai.
Fadnavis had sought time until November 15 to take steps for reservation for the Maratha community
The 'bandh' is being organised despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurances that his government was working on providing reservation to Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions, one that is legally sustainable. Fadnavis had sought time till November to take steps with regard to the quota.
Senior state minister Chandrakant Patil said yesterday that "nothing can be done" on their demand till November 15.
Shiv Sena MLA from Kolhapur, Prakash Abitkar, claimed last night that he had sought permission of the state Assembly Speaker to hold an agitation in the Vidhan Bhawan premises in Mumbai today to extend support to the Maratha community's demand for reservation. However, it was not clear whether he was granted the permission. – PTI
Even though Navi Mumbai has been excluded from the bandh, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the densely populated township has decided to remain shut today. – PTI
Protesters halted buses and other vehicles on roads in Latur, Jalna, Solapur and Buldhana districts, officials said – PTI
Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella body of Maratha groups, has called for a 'bandh' today across Maharashtra, except Navi Mumbai which had witnessed large-scale violence last month during protests by the community. This Blog will track the agitation LIVE today.