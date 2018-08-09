Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: Internet services suspended in parts of Marathwada, Pune

Fadnavis had sought time until November 15 to take steps for reservation for the Maratha community

The 'bandh' is being organised despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurances that his government was working on providing reservation to Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions, one that is legally sustainable. Fadnavis had sought time till November to take steps with regard to the quota.

Senior state minister Chandrakant Patil said yesterday that "nothing can be done" on their demand till November 15.

– PTI