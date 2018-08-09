Maharashtra bandh highlights: Police resort to lathi charge, use tear gas shells to disperse protesters in Pune

Live now
Aug 09, 2018 09:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Protesters vandalise properties in Pune
Lathi charge in Pune's Chandni Chowk
Protestors vandalise offices in Pune
Agitators hold a sit-in protest outside Sharad Pawar's residence
Fadnavis had sought time until November 15 to take steps for reservation for the Maratha community
Railway authorities cancelled three passenger trains and short-terminated four other as incidents of blockade and stone pelting were reproted from Nanded division of the South Central Railway.
Train no 11014 Bengaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus was halted at Lonavala station for over 15 minutes in the afternoon after close to 200 activists stopped the train.
Protesters vandalise properties in Pune
The protest outside Pune district collectorate turned violent after the members of morcha left the office after submitting a memorendum, News18 reported. Some members outside turned started vandalising the property.
Sources told News18 that some of the agitators scaled a wall at the collector's office and shouted slogans in support of their demands. The protesters apparently wanted the collector to come out of his office and accept the memorandum and since he did not do so, they resorted to vandalism.
Lathi charge in Pune's Chandni Chowk
In the ongoing Maratha agitation, police had to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the protestors in Pune's Chandni Chowk.
The pro-quota Marathas had called for a state-wide bandh to demand reservation. Internet services have been suspended in seven rural tehsils of Pune district. (News18)
Update: In Nagpur, protesters tried to block the Mankapur Ring Road. They also attempted to stop a train but after the Railway Protection Force intervened, they couldn't succeed. (News18)
Protestors vandalise offices in Pune
Agitation in Maharashtra turned violent as protestors enter offices of IT companies in Hinjewadi and Kothrud located in Pune. Protestors pelted stones and asked employees to leave, reports News18.
There is complete bandh in Hinjewadi village which is home to Rajiv Gandhi IT park. All shops and offices are closed in the village except those of essential services like medical shops, clinics and hospitals, The Times of India has reported.
Additional personnel have been deployed in Aurangabad, as the district witnessed violent protests during the last agitation,The Indian Express reported.
“These districts are the most sensitive and have witnessed sporadic violent protests since July 19. A decision has been taken to provide additional security cover in these areas. We have requested the Centre for additional forces, which would be deployed along with state forces in these sensitive areas,” a senior official from the DGP office was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. In the agitation last month, a 27-year- old protester had jumped to his death in Godavari river near Aurangabad.
Protests turn violent in Solapur as protestors pelt stones on shops. Heavy police deployment seen in the area, CNN-News18 has reported.
Mr Jadhavrao also alleged that Fadnavis was talking to only a handful of Marathas and trying to create confusion within the community, NDTV has reported.
"Fadnavis should give a time-bound programme for giving quota to the community on his letterhead and we will withdraw our agitation," he said.
Sakal Maratha Samaj leader Jadhavrao said, "We are also making an appeal to the Maratha youths to stay away from violence. We will not indulge in any aggressive protest and there will be no damage to public properties", NDTV has reported.
We have given a call for a peaceful agitation. We have no intention to cause a contempt of court. The coordinators of Maratha morcha from Navi Mumbai can participate in the agitation in Mumbai," Mr Jadhavrao said yesterday.
Agitators hold a sit-in protest outside Sharad Pawar's residence
Agitators are holding a sit-in protest outside the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati today.
Earlier in the week, NCP president Sharad Pawar had said at a book release function in Pune,"The reservation for SC, ST and OBC (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class) should not be touched," CNN-News18 has reported.
The Bombay High Court had appealed to members of the Maratha community on Tuesday to refrain from resorting to violence or committing suicide over their demand for reservation in government jobs and education.
– PTI
"It will be a state-wide bandh, excluding Navi Mumbai. All the essential services, schools and colleges have been excluded from the bandh," Amol Jadhavrao, a leader of Sakal Maratha Samaj, NDTV has reported.
"Due to some sensitive issues, we have decided not to observe bandh in Navi Mumbai," he said.
The government has deployed six companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF), one company each of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) at sensitive locations – PTI
Protestors have gathered outside collector’s office in Bandra to carry out protests – media reports.
Unique protest by Maratha community in Maharashtra. Protestors distribute rose flowers to shopkeepers asking them to shut their shops, CNN-News18 has reported
Internet services have been suspended in 7 tehsils of Pune: Shirur, Khed, Baramati, Junnar, Maval, Daund and Bhor, as a precautionary measure, The Economic Times has reported.
Maharashtra bandh: Here's why Maratha community is protesting today
Agitating Maratha leaders have called for a statewide shutdown in Maharashtra on Thursday from 8 am to 6 pm. The peaceful protest will be held across the state except in Navi Mumbai.
Fadnavis had sought time until November 15 to take steps for reservation for the Maratha community
The 'bandh' is being organised despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurances that his government was working on providing reservation to Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions, one that is legally sustainable. Fadnavis had sought time till November to take steps with regard to the quota.
Senior state minister Chandrakant Patil said yesterday that "nothing can be done" on their demand till November 15.
– PTI
Shiv Sena MLA from Kolhapur, Prakash Abitkar, claimed last night that he had sought permission of the state Assembly Speaker to hold an agitation in the Vidhan Bhawan premises in Mumbai today to extend support to the Maratha community's demand for reservation. However, it was not clear whether he was granted the permission. – PTI
Even though Navi Mumbai has been excluded from the bandh, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the densely populated township has decided to remain shut today. – PTI
Protesters halted buses and other vehicles on roads in Latur, Jalna, Solapur and Buldhana districts, officials said – PTI