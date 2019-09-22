Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Without naming Shiv Sena, Amit Shah says NDA will get three-fourth majority

The NDA will get "three fourth majority" in the Maharashtra Assembly polls scheduled for October 21, BJP chief Amit Shah said at a rally on September 22, though he did not mention ally Shiv Sena in his speech.

Shah's statement comes at a time when the BJP and the Sena are trying to finalise a seat-sharing deal for the crucial elections.

"Polls for Maharashtra and Haryana have been announced. I am sure the BJP will win with a majority. In Maharashtra, the NDA (BJP, Sena and smaller allies) will have a three-fourth majority (in the 288-member House)," he said, avoiding mention of the Sena.

Shah also added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would continue to hold the coveted post after elections, a statement being viewed as a snub to the Sena which is projecting Aaditya Thackeray, son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, as its nominee for the coveted post.

"The Fadnavis government worked alongside Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The Modi government got a second term and I am clear voters have made up their minds to give Fadnavis another term," Shah said.

Thackeray had recently said that the seat-sharing announcement will be announced soon.

Earlier, speculation was that the seat-sharing deal might be announced during Shah's visit.

While leaders of the BJP and the Sena have committed to fight the elections together, the issue of the number of seats to be shared between the two parties is dragging the negotiations.

As part of a strategy to better its 2014 poll tally of 122 seats in Maharashtra, the BJP has been inducting leaders from opposition Congress and the NCP, to expand its base.

The Sena, which has lost its big brother or the party with the maximum reach status to the BJP after 2014 elections, has been trying to win more number of seats by welcoming turncoats from other parties in its fold, so that it could be in a better bargaining position in a BJP-led government of future.