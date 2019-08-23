App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Supriya Sule to embark on 'Sanvad' campaign today

Sule's campaign comes even as NCP is presently carrying out its 'Shivswarajya Yatra', a pre-poll outreach campaign akin to 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' of CM Fadnavis and 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, NCP MP Supriya Sule will launch her 'Sanvad' (dialogue) campaign on August 23 to reach out to various sections of the society on issues concerning them, the party said in a statement.

Sule's campaign comes even as NCP is presently carrying out its 'Shivswarajya Yatra', a pre-poll outreach campaign akin to 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

In the first phase of her campaign, Sule will cover Ahmednagar, Solapur, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nagpur and Thane districts till August 31, the statement said.

"The tour has been organised to interact with various sections of the society on issues such as flood situation, drought, unemployment, women safety, dismal administration and government apathy towards commoners and others," it added.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 11:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Politics

