Maharashtra Assembly Polls: State police, EC join hands to monitor social media content during elections

The Maharashtra state cyber cell and the Election Commission (EC) have tied up to increase vigilance on all social media platforms ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, according to a report by DNA.

The report states that the motive behind the tie-up is to keep away rumours and fake news that could trigger riots or lynchings. The police will also be keeping an eye on influential social media users amid the polling process, according to the report.

The topmost priority for the cyber cell, according to officials, is to ensure that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is followed without any disruptions. A special team has been formed to keep a watch on social media activities, the report states.

According to the newspaper, officials said youth are forewarned against uploading or commenting on political content without fact-checking it first.

"If any youth is caught violating the code of conduct on social media, they will be prosecuted, which would also affect their career adversely," a senior cyber official said.

"Not only youth, everyone should be cautious about forwarding viral messages on various platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp," the official added.

Another officer said a Cyber Monitoring and Trolling Cell has also been established by the Maharashtra police, and every movement on social media related to the elections will be closely tracked.