App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: State police, EC join hands to monitor social media content during elections

The topmost priority for the cyber cell, according to officials, is to ensure that the Model Code of Conduct is followed without any disruption

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Election Commission of India formed: The autonomous authority, Election Commission of India (ECI), whose duty is to administer electoral process in the country was formed on January 25, 1950. The body conducts elections for the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, State Legislative Councils, etc. Sunil Arora has been serving as the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India since December 2, 2002.
Election Commission of India formed: The autonomous authority, Election Commission of India (ECI), whose duty is to administer electoral process in the country was formed on January 25, 1950. The body conducts elections for the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, State Legislative Councils, etc. Sunil Arora has been serving as the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India since December 2, 2002.

The Maharashtra state cyber cell and the Election Commission (EC) have tied up to increase vigilance on all social media platforms ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, according to a report by DNA.

The report states that the motive behind the tie-up is to keep away rumours and fake news that could trigger riots or lynchings. The police will also be keeping an eye on influential social media users amid the polling process, according to the report.

The topmost priority for the cyber cell, according to officials, is to ensure that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is followed without any disruptions. A special team has been formed to keep a watch on social media activities, the report states.

Close

According to the newspaper, officials said youth are forewarned against uploading or commenting on political content without fact-checking it first.

related news

"If any youth is caught violating the code of conduct on social media, they will be prosecuted, which would also affect their career adversely," a senior cyber official said.

"Not only youth, everyone should be cautious about forwarding viral messages on various platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp," the official added.

Another officer said a Cyber Monitoring and Trolling Cell has also been established by the Maharashtra police, and every movement on social media related to the elections will be closely tracked.

During the Lok Sabha polls, the EC had said all the major social media websites, including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp will need to follow the poll code. According to reports, over 900 posts were removed during the course of the campaign on EC's directions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 08:01 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.