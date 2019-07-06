App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2019 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Raosaheb Danve says BJP-Sena alliance will win 220 seats

Launching the BJP's membership drive here, Danve claimed the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena would win 220 seats in the 288-member Assembly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP will embark on a statewide tour with the slogan "distoy farak, Shivshahi parat" (difference evident, Shivshahi again) for the Maharashtra Assembly polls scheduled later this year, BJP state president and Union minister Raosaheb Danve said on July 7.

Launching the BJP's membership drive here, Danve claimed the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena would win 220 seats in the 288-member Assembly.

He said the target of the BJP was to add 20-25 per cent new members to the party, adding that it now had 95,000 booths.

Close

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and I are going to embark on a tour of Maharashtra with the slogan 'distoy farak, shivshahi parat'. We are going to win 220 seats," he said.

Danve said the induction of leaders from other parties into the BJP was to widen and strengthen its support base.

In a dig at the churning in the Congress after its chief Rahul Gandhi posted his resignation letter on Twitter on Wednesday, Danve said, "Today no one is ready to become Congress president but every one wants to be a BJP member."

He refused to talk on whether the party had carried out a performance survey of its MLAs but went on to add that "not a single BJP MLA's performance is bad".

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 6, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #BJP #India #Maharashtra Assembly polls #Politics #Shiv Sena

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.