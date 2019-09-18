App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly polls: NCP releases first list of candidates, fields Dhananjay Munde from Parli

NCP has fielded Dhananjay Munde, who is at present leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council, from Parli Assembly seat, setting up a possible clash with cousin and state minister Pankaja Munde

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on September 18 released its first list of five candidates, including senior leader Dhananjay Munde, for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election.

Pawar made the announcement at a meeting of NCP workers in Beed district, the party said on Twitter.

NCP has fielded Dhananjay Munde, who is at present leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council, from Beed's Parli Assembly seat, setting up his possible clash with cousin and state minister Pankaja Munde yet again.

Pankaja Munde defeated her cousin in the 2014 Assembly polls from Parli by 25,895 votes.

Besides, the NCP patriarch also declared the candidature of four other party leaders - Sandip Kshirsagar (from Beed seat), Vijaysinh Pandit (Gevrai), Prakash Solanke (Majalgaon) and Namita Mundada (Kaij).

The Beed Assembly seat is currently represented by Sandip Kshirsagar's uncle and state minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar, who quite the NCP and joined the Shiv Sena earlier this year.

The NCP suffered a setback recently after some of its senior leaders joined the ruling BJP and Sena.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 03:25 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Politics

