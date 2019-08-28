Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP, Shiv Sena could reconsider alliance options

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena are both preparing to contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election alone, reports suggest. This, even as the two parties have vowed to contest the crucial polls together.

Earlier, it was reported that the two sides had reached a seat-sharing agreement under which they would equal number of seats.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has a total of 289 seats, including one for a nominated member. Hence, of the 288 seats for which elections are held, the two parties will contest 135 each. The remaining 18 seats would be given to other small alliance partners.

However, according to a report by The Indian Express, the BJP is hoping to retain its dominance in the state Assembly after a successful general election campaign.

The election is expected to happen in October.

BJP General Secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Saroj Pandey, had earlier told the newspaper that the party is preparing to contest the polls alone even though it wanted the alliance to continue.

In 2014, all four major political parties in the state -- BJP, Shiv Sena, the Indian National Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- had fought separately. This had resulted in a fractured mandate.

The BJP had won 122 seats, short of the majority mark – 145. The Sena had won 63 seats. Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP had won 42 and 41 seats, respectively.

BJP had secured a vote share of 28.1 percent, significantly higher than the rest. The Sena, Congress and NCP had a vote share of 19.5 percent, 18.1 percent and 17.4 percent, respectively.

Sena had agreed to join the government led by the BJP, after the election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-Sena alliance won 41 of the state’s 48 seats, respectively. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also increased its vote share at the expense of the UPA.

Meanwhile, Aaditya, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and grandson of the party's founder Bal Thackeray, hinted on August 27 at the possibility of making his electoral debut the Assembly polls.

"I have great faith in the legislature and if the party decides to field me in the elections, I will not hesitate. It is for the people to decide which responsibility they want to give and from where to contest," the Aaditya told reporters in Nagpur during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

There is speculation that the young Thackeray might choose Mumbai’s Worli Assembly constituency for his electoral debut.

On the possibility of pre-poll alliance with BJP, Thackeray said his father Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could answer. "No one in Sena talks about alliance, not even ministers," he said.