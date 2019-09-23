App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Assembly polls: AAP, Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA in talks for alliance

AAP has demanded 55 seats after "fruitful" completion of two rounds of talks between the parties

Atharva Pandit @AtharvaPandit3
Representative image
Representative image

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) are exploring options to enter into an alliance for the Maharashtra Assembly polls. The state heads for voting on October 21.

AAP Maharashtra spokesperson Dhananjay Shinde told Moneycontrol, "We have been discussing alliance options with VBA and we have concluded two rounds of talks, which have been fruitful."

"While we have demanded 55 seats, it all depends on how the talks progress from hereon," Shinde added. The election will be held for a total of 288 Legislative Assembly seats.

Leaders from both parties have said that since AAP and VBA share the same ideological values, the two have decided to come together to provide an alternative to the people. AAP functionaries in the state, however, are not convinced with the alliance option.

"The VBA has established a certain base in Maharashtra, considering the party's Lok Sabha performance. AAP, on the other hand, does not have a base, but it has the cadre," an AAP functionary in Maharashtra said.

"The problem is, our cadre is defecting to the VBA. In fact, two or three of our perspective candidates joined the VBA recently. That is a problem, and an alliance on this background seems shaky," the functionary added.

The VBA had contested 47 of the 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While it did not win any of the seats, an analysis by Moneycontrol shows that the outcome of at least seven Lok Sabha seats would have been different had it sided with the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) that consists of Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), among others.

NCP's Ajit Pawar, meanwhile, on September 23 also said that the party is keen on an alliance with the VBA.

"We are (now) trying to bring together like-minded people. We would also like to have an alliance with VBA," Pawar said at a gathering on September 22. That, however, might complicate AAP's alliance prospects with the VBA, the AAP functionary admitted.

AAP spokesperson Shinde also said that the party would be releasing its first list of candidates on September 23.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 03:44 pm

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #VBA

