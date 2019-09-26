Maharashtra Assembly polls 2019 | With talks dragging on, BJP-Shiv Sena cadre start preparing for 'all 288 seats'

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena alliance yet to be finalised, and leaders from the parties giving out mixed signals regarding a seat-sharing arrangement, both parties have begun preparation for the polls in "all 288 seats" of Maharashtra, according to leaders involved with the process.

"We have been told to prepare for any eventuality, alliance or no alliance," a Shiv Sena shakha pramukh from Mumbai told Moneycontrol.

"While the alliance is on cards for now, it is taking some time to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement. In the meanwhile, we have started preparing for the polls keeping in mind all eventualities, including going it alone," the shakha pramukh added.

According to BJP leaders, the seat-sharing arrangement has been hitting roadblocks in Mumbai considering the fact that BJP had managed to capture certain Sena bastions during the 2014 polls, when the parties had decided to contest separately. At that time, BJP had managed to win 122 seats while the Sena had captured 63 seats.

Now, however, a BJP functionary said that a number of leaders from the party feel that BJP can go it alone during the polls and still manage to gain majority. "Last time it was 122, this time a lot of party functionaries feel that it will be 144-paar," the functionary said.

"BJP workers have started working on poll preparations on all the constituencies," BJP spokesperson Avdhut Wagh told Moneycontrol.

"But it's not as if we have started working with the intention of going it alone. We have started preparing, irrespective of the alliance talks. Remember, when the alliance happens, BJP workers also campaign for our alliance partners," Wagh said, adding that not all parties in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have the capacity to campaign on their own, and BJP workers are taking into consideration all the possibilities.

Another Sena leader confirmed that the party has been asked to "prepare for all the assembly seats" keeping in mind every eventuality, but clarified that that doesn't mean the alliance option is off the table.

Top leaders from both the parties have been indicating that in case the alliance talks fail, the cadre should be prepared to fight the elections single-handedly. According to reports, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had told party legislators in a meeting that they should be prepared to fight the election on all 288 seats.