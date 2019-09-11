Maharashtra Assembly polls: Senior Congress leaders refuse to contest against CM Fadnavis

Senior leaders of the Indian National Congress have refused to contest against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, a report by ThePrint suggests.

This comes after the party’s working president Nitin Raut recommended names of senior leaders as probable candidates against the incumbent CM to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

According to the report, Raut had suggested that “high-profile” candidates like Mukul Wasnik, Nana Patole, Avinash Pandey, Vilas Muttemwar or Vijay Wadettiwar should be fielded against CM Fadnavis.

Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) is the final authority that decides on candidates for the polls. However, a list of names is forwarded to the CEC by a screening committee, headed by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Two of these people told the news portal that they had not considered contesting the Assembly polls. Another said he was a sitting Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from another constituency.

Fadnavis has held the Nagpur South West constituency since 2009 when it was formed after delimitation. In 2014, Fadnavis had won with a margin of nearly 59,000 votes. Five years earlier, his victory margin was just above 27,700 votes.

On September 10, former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said Congress and its ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), will contest about 123-125 seats each.