Maharashtra Assembly polls 2019 | PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Nashik, says have to turn J&K into 'paradise'

Sounding the poll bugle in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 19 said that the state was reeling under political instability before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power.

"But now under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra has acquired that stable government... You have seen what happens when you give power to leaders, you have seen how we have performed," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Nashik.

Laying out a road map for 'Naya Kashmir', PM Modi said that the government's decision to scrap Article 370 provisions that granted special status to J&K has "helped J&K and Ladakh come out of the clutches of terror".

"We have to turn Kashmir into a paradise; I urge you all to come forward to help develop Kashmir. We should heal the wounds of Kashmiris," PM Modi said.

Targeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's comments on Pakistan, PM Modi said that if Pawar likes the neighbouring country, "that is his wish".

"But the nation and the world knows where the terror factories are," PM Modi said.

Pawar had, on September 15, said that comments on Pakistan are being made for "political gains".

"People here say Pakistanis are facing injustice and are unhappy but that is far from the truth. Such comments are only being made for political gains, without realising the actual situation in Pakistan," Pawar had said.

Slamming those making statements on the Ram Mandir issue, PM Modi said that the Supreme Court should be respected.

"Many people are making many statements on Ram Mandir... the Supreme Court should be respected... it is hearing the matter. We should place our trust in the top court," PM Modi said, adding that "some comments" by people are "unbelievable".