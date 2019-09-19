App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 01:53 PM IST

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: PM Modi reaches Nashik; to address rally

Modi will address the concluding rally of the 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' undertaken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, later in the day.

narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday to address a public rally ahead of next month's Maharashtra Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, Fadnavis held a road show in Nashik, which covered all the three Assembly segments - Nashik East, Nashik West and Nashik Central.

All these seats are being held by BJP MLAs.

The 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' has been held in phases in a bid to reach out to masses ahead of the Assembly polls.

