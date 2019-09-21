App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra assembly polls 2019: Only Pulwama-like incident can change mood in state, says Sharad Pawar

Pawar said he was seeing anger about the state government before the next month's assembly polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There is a lot of resentment against the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, and only a Pulwama-like incident can change this sentiment ahead of the elections, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on September 20.

Pawar was addressing a press conference after attending a party workers' meet.

"There was anger against the Narendra Modi government before 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But Pulwama attack changed the entire situation," Pawar said.

Close

Forty paramilitary personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in February this year, prompting the Indian government to launch airstrikes against a terror base at Balakot inside Pakistan's territory.

related news

The airstrikes are considered to have boosted the Modi government's popularity.

Pawar said he was seeing anger about the state government before the next month's assembly polls.

"Only another Pulwama attack-like situation can change people's mind," the former defence minister said.

"We are trying to bring secular forces together (for polls). Congress and NCP have come together. We are trying to take Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties with us," Pawar said.

He also said that the NCP was willing to join hands with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, but the Congress was not ready for that.

Talking about exodus of leaders from his party, Pawar said these leaders said they were joining the ruling BJP or Shiv Sena to ensure development of their constituencies.

"But during my career of 52 years, I was not in power for a long time. Yet it did not hamper the development of Baramati (his former constituency)," he said.

"During Modi government's tenure people learnt about (existence of) enquiry agencies like ED and CBI. I have worked with many prime ministers, but such misuse (of agencies) was not seen earlier," Pawar added.

On the economic slowdown, Pawar said there should be a policy decision to attract investment, but no such step is being taken.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 21, 2019 09:52 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.