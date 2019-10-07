Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: Nomination papers of 798 candidates rejected

Nominations of 4,739 candidates were found valid, he said. October 7 is the last date of withdrawal of nominations.
Nomination forms of 798 candidates were rejected during the scrutiny for the October 21 Assembly elections for 288 seats in Maharashtra, an election official said on Saturday night.Nominations of 4,739 candidates were found valid, he said. October 7 is the last date of withdrawal of nominations.
First Published on Oct 7, 2019 07:50 am